The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m., an open date for both teams. If it still can't be played then, a likely date would be Dec. 18, the same day as the ACC championship game, according to UofL athletic director Vince Tyra. UofL (2-5, 1-5) will now have games on four straight weekends to finish the season.
Nine players missed last week's game against Virginia Tech due to either positive tests for COVID-19 or quarantining through contact tracing. Tyra said the program had 10 positive tests of players Wednesday, with five more in quarantine due to contact tracing. There are also five people on the support team who tested positive, with two more in quarantine, for a total of 22 associated with the program. No coaches have been affected.
Tyra said the decision to postpone the game as a precaution came after consulting with medical staff. He said test results received Wednesday evening revealed that "a few more" players had tested positive, all but one of whom were already in quarantine from last Friday.
"While the number of players isn't as high as the number who've heard from other programs that have taken a pause, we felt it was necessary due to fact that the support staff who tested positive work closely with our players in the training room and in the equipment area," Tyra said. "When you get into the training room that's a definite concern. So we felt like we needed to take a little timeout."
Tyra then communicated with the ACC and Virginia. He said both were understanding of the situation.
Most of the affected players were on defense, particulary the defensive line. Tyra said the total included one offensive player. Players will be tested again Friday morning, then on Sunday morning and those results will dictate when the players and staff return to team activities.
"We certainly hope the results allow us to get back quickly to practice," Tyra said. "But if we see a spread inside or outside the locker room, we may have to extend that period that we planned to pause. It's touch and go, but we're hopeful we'll be back in meetings Sunday or Monday."
Tyra termed the players' symptoms are "very mild."
UofL coach Scott Satterfield said Saturday that there was discussion about whether to postpone the Virginia Tech game, but the coaches decided they had sufficient personnel to go ahead and play. The Cardinals lost 42-35.
"The kids want to play," Tyra said. "We've learned that from other teams in the league. They all want to play and we certainly want to support that, but you've got to make these decisions as best you can on the fly. Nobody's expert on how to dictate the numbers. We're taking shots at it, but feel we made a good decision today and the bye week avails an opportunity for both teams to get healthy."
Players won't be allowed into the football complex the rest of the week except to pick up meals.
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
