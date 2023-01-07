LONDON — Corbin dropped consecutive games for the first time this season after falling to Louisville Trinity, 61-51, during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic.
The loss dropped the Redhounds to 7-4, and they’ll now switch their focus to Tuesday’s 50th District home matchup against South Laurel.
“Playing high quality teams requires you to do a lot of things correctly,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Felt we left some points out there today. A few shots that we needed to go down along side some missed assignments. The exciting thing is we can improve tremendously. We just need to continue to trust the process and believe in each other.
“We have some very important district games in the near future,” he added. “I’m excited to see how we respond to those test. I still believe we can compete for some titles. We are still establishing our identity. It will come.”
Corbin fell behind 22-13 in the first quarter but limited the Shamrocks to only nine points in the second quarter while cutting its deficit to 31-23 at halftime.
After struggling on offense in the first half, the Redhounds scored 15 points in the third quarter, led by Hayden Llewellyn’s eight-point scoring effort.
Corbin still trailed by eight points (46-38) entering the fourth quarter, and was outscored, 15-13, during the final eight minutes of play.
Llewellyn led the Redhounds with 21 points while Trey Worley and Brody Wells each scored seven points apiece. Marc Warren finished with six points along with Eli Pietrowski while Carter Stewart added four points.
