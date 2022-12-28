CORBIN — Eric Swords’ Whitley County Colonels dropped consecutive games for the first time this season on Wednesday, but it wasn’t without his team putting up a fight.
The Colonels (7-4) hung with Louisville Doss before falling, 73-72, during pool play action of the Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational.
“Played extremely well in the first half,” Swords said. “Built a big lead, give credit to Doss they had a couple guys turn their games up and make some big shots and drives. I thought we got a little complacent on the defensive end, and that’s on me. I thought we had a lot of guys play well and did some good things. Tough one to let slip away but got to grow from it and come back ready for the next one.”
Whitley County came out on fire, jumping out to a 22-21 lead in the first quarter while holding a 46-30 advantage at halftime.
But that’s when Doss took over in the second half, outscoring the Colonels, 43-26, during the game’s final 16 minutes to pull off the win.
Brayden Mahan led Whitley County with 26 points while Evan Ellis added 13 points. Ashton Reynolds and Jackson Petrey each scored eight points apiece.
Tuesday’s game
Whitley County ran into an impressive Knoxville Catholic squad during its first game of the Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational, dropping a disappointing 88-59 decision on Tuesday.
The Colonels were coming off a 1-1 effort in Florida last week but couldn’t get anything going against Knoxville Catholic.
Eric Swords’ squad led 19-16 entering the second quarter but was outscored, 72-40, the remainder of the game.
“Played a really good team today,” Whitley County coach Eric Swords said. “They were preseason top 25 in maxpreps national rankings. I thought we gave them all they wanted through the first three quarters. We had cut it to six with about four to go in the third.
“Their size and athleticism wore us down as the game went on,” he added. “I was disappointed with our transition D, and loved how many charges we took… but we got to take what we did well and continue to improve in our weak areas. Doesn’t get any easier as we battle Doss tomorrow so got to be ready to go.”
Whitley County trailed 38-26 at halftime, and 61-44 entering the fourth quarter.
The Colonels had no answer for Knoxville Catholic’s Deandra Lindsey and Cade Murphy. Lindsey scored a game-high 31 points while Murphy added 19 points.
Ashton Reynolds and Brayden Mahan each scored 17 points apiece for Whitley County. Evan Ellis also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.