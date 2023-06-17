WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County Lady Colonels had an up-and-down season, showing moments of potential championship contention in both the 50th District and 13th Region, as well as times where they struggled.
Despite this, Angela Singleton’s team finished with a 12-24 record, having played against some of the toughest competition in the region.
The Lady Colonels displayed glimpses of promise for the future, leaving fans hopeful for what’s to come.
“This wasn’t our best season based on record by any means, but these girls were able to pull together and be a team,” Singleton said. “They kept fighting every game and people started to see that when we started winning some games later in the season. These girls played for each other and did whatever we needed.
“We had some young girls come up and step into key roles which helped the team a lot,” she added. “Jadynn Johnson had four consecutive games with home runs, which I believe ties her in the KHSAA record books. We, as a coaching staff, knew all along the girls had the talent all along, that they showed at the end of the season.”
Whitley County picked up some big wins this past season, rallying to defeat Pineville, 8-5, while knocking off Lynn Camp, 15-14, and Bell County, 20-2.
“The comeback win against Pineville was huge,“ Singleton said. “The girls did everything they could that game. The win against McCreary was big, too, where they had beaten us before. The district tournament game against South was heart breaking because the girls were so close, but we made too many errors. Their hitting came a long way as the season went on and I think that showed in more runs scored as we went along.”
The Lady Colonels strung together numerous accomplishments throughout the season, including Ryleigh Petrey finishing top 50 in the state in home runs.
“The team is top 50 in the state on runs scored, triples, home runs, and RBI, so I feel like that goes to show you the offensive power these girls were bringing to the plate this year,” Singleton said.
But there were also some disappointments, according to Singleton.
“Our defense struggled all year, and I hate to call it a disappointment because in practices the girls were on fire,” she said. “Yea, in the beginning of the season we were trying to figure out what we were going to do for quite a few positions, and as the season went on, it was like we were still looking for our best fit in some positions still.”
Despite the defensive miscues, Singleton believes her team can build off this past season’s experience.
“Most definitely 110 percent. These girls are doing what I need them to do, which is play this summer. They are getting those extra reps in that are needed to take us to the next level that we are wanting to go to,” she said. “We are returning everyone except our two seniors. We are very solid in some positions, and then these girls have the abilities to be shifted around a little and let us try some new things with some infield positions.
“MaKenzie Lunsford and Petrey will both be missed for their leadership and their abilities on the field,” Singleton added. “Lunsford was on-point the last two to three weeks of the season — to hold a South Laurel team to no earned runs in the district tournament is huge, and they went on to win the 13th Region because they are so productive at the plate. Petrey was a staple in the infield and at the plate for us, which will be missed as well. She had nine home runs on the season for us and 37 RBI.”
