London, KY (40741)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.