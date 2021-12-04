LONDON — Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski was more than happy with the way his Redhounds played during Saturday’s 80-69 victory over Lafayette.
Corbin jumped out to a 19-15 advantage during first quarter action of the Legacy Nissan Classic and never looked back.
Hayden Llewellyn led the way with 32 points while Trey Worley scored 17 points and Brody Wells added 10 points. Eli Pietrowski scored seven points during his first varsity start while Zander Curry added six points.
“Excellent start to our season,” Pietrowski said. “We still have a lot of room for improvement, but I’m proud of the way we played today. Hayden had an outstanding game. I thought he made a lot of really good decisions and scored the ball well.
“Trey Worley busted onto the scene,” he added. “He scored and rebounded the ball like an upperclassman. We’ve got some depth as well. Kids like Wells, Curry, Pietrowski, and Baker all were very solid.”
Llewellyn’s played set the stone early. His 12 first-quarter points helped guide Corbin to a 19-15 lead.
He added nine points in the second quarter while Worley, Curry, and Wells each scored four points apiece to give the Redhounds a 45-33 lead at halftime.
Corbin entered the fourth quarter with a 60-49 advantage as Worley’s eight-point effort and Llewelyn’s seven points allowed the Redhounds to pull out the 11-point win.
Pietrowski’s squad has a tough slate ahead of them this week with a road game against Harlan County on Monday before playing Garrard County at home Tuesday and North Laurel on the road Friday.
“We need time and patience with this group,” Pietrowski said. “We are going to get better and better every practice and game — we have a loaded schedule next week.”
Corbin 80, Lafayette 69
Lafayette 15 18 16 20 69
Corbin 19 26 15 20 80
Lafayette (69) — Romero 9, Taylor 23, Huyhn 7, Hurst 3, Adams 9, Surraith 4, Ackerman 5, Nelson 9.
Corbin (80) — Lewellyn 32, Stewart 5, Pietrowski 7, Wells 10, Worley 17, Curry 6, Longmire 1, Baker 2.
