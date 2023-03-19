It’s that time of the year to look ahead to next season. Yep, it’s never too early to talk about who the top teams, and top returning players are in our annual “Very early look at the 13th Region Girls Basketball Players and Teams.”
With that said, let’s not waste any time and take a look to see what the 2023-24 high school girls basketball season could look like.
2023-2024 13th Region Top 10 Teams
1. North Laurel (30-7) — You’ve got to go with the defending region champions at the top spot until someone in the region knocks them off. Yes, the loss of Emily Sizemore is going to be huge, but the emergence of soon to be junior Brooke Nichelson is big as well. Nichelson has moved straight to the forefront as one of the best players in the region. Look for Bella Sizemore to play an even bigger role along with Chloe and Gracie McKnight, Jaelyn Black, Mariella Claybrook, Natalie Fisher, and a talented group of freshmen, eighth-, and seventh-graders stepping up, including Emma Carl, who could give big minutes next season.
2. Corbin (22-10) — Something didn’t click for the Lady Redhounds, and I can’t seem to figure out just what.
With that said, Isaac Wilson’s Lady Redhounds will be loaded with talent. Corbin doesn’t lose a single player to graduation, so a run for their second region crown in three years could very well be in the mix.
The trio of Kylie Clem, Kallie Housley and Darcie Anderson could very well be the best in the region. Add players such as Bailey Stewart, Raegan Walker, Mahayla Jordan, and Izzy Walker, and you can see why they have a great chance to reclaim their region title.
3. South Laurel (19-15) — Chris Souder possesses some of, if not the best young talent in the region. Shelbie Mills, Skeeter Mabe, Jamie Buenaventura, Aubrey Bundy, Maci Messer, Kenlea Murray, and even more younger players will help the Lady Cardinals be one of the best teams in the region. With that said, losing the leadership, scoring and rebounding skills of Emily Cox will be huge.
4. Knox Central (23-6) — The Lady Panthers will be right in the thick of things once again next season with the return of junior Halle Collins, who recorded 29 double-doubles this past season.
Collins established herself as one of the best players in the region due to hard work on and off the court.
Joining Collins will be sharpshooter Timberly Frederick, Jaylynn Fain, Kelsie Smith, and Zoey Hamilton. A tougher slate could have Knox Central ready for a deep postseason run.
5. Jackson County (22-10) — Losing Kenady Ward, Adycin Truett, and Madison Marcum to graduation is definitely going to hurt, but the return of Abby Gilbert, Madison Curry, and Kylee Shannon will be huge for the Lady Generals, who were very close to knocking off North Laurel in the region title game.
6. Bell County (23-10) — The Lady Bobcats will return enough talent to contend for the region crown but the loss of Mataya Ausmus and Mikayla Gambrel will be felt.
Bell County will return Gracie Jo Wilder, who is considered as one of the top players in the region.
Look for Kylie Greer-Gann, Kairi Lamb, and Lauren McGeorge to be key to Bell County’s success.
7. Pineville (22-9) — The Lady Mountain Lions return the bulk of their talent from this past season, which includes soon to be senior Nadine Johnson, who is one of the best guards in the region.
Also returning is soon to be juniors Ava Arnett, Kamryn Biliter, and sophomores Mackenzie Caldwell and Rachel Howard.
8. Harlan (11-18) — The Lady Green Dragons lost one senior from this past season’s roster, and could surprise next season, especially with juniors Aymanni Wynn and Kylie Noe returning. Seniors Emmie Owens and Kaylee Clark will also return for coach Tiffany Hamm Rowe.
9. Harlan County (22-10) — The Lady Black Bears will be hit hard by graduation but coach Anthony Nolan does a fantastic job with preparing his teams for the journey ahead.
Ella Karst returns which will be a big boost for Harlan County.
10. Whitley County (10-18) — The Lady Colonels showed a lot of grit last season, and improved tremendously under coach Sean Pigman’s guidance. Whitley County will return another group of talented players that are ready to surprise.
2023-2024 13th Region Top 10 Players
1. Halle Collins, Junior, Knox Central — Collins worked extremely hard to get where she is currently after breaking her leg two years ago. Knox Central played 29 games last season, and she recorded 29 double-doubles. That’s not just impressive, that’s an amazing feat.
2. Brooke Nichelson, Junior, North Laurel — No player has moved up in the rankings like Nichelson has. She’s the best athlete and defensive player in the region, and scary good.
Her play at the Sweet 16 turned many heads on press row wanting to know just “who is that girl that keeps beating her defender off the dribble”?
3. Gracie Jo Wilder, Senior, Bell County — Wilder will be entering her senior campaign as one of the best players in the region. She’s versatile, and can hurt teams on both ends of the court.
4. Kylie Clem, Junior, Corbin — After sitting out a season, Clem turned in a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Lady Redhounds. She continues to improve, and is one of the best guards in the region.
5. Kallie Housley, Junior, Corbin — Housley is a fierce competitor that can get the job done on both ends of the court.
6. Abby Gilbert, Junior, Jackson County — Gilbert had an impressive sophomore season, joining Halle Collins as the only two players in the region to average a double-double.
7. Ella Karst, Senior, Harlan County — Karst is one of the best guards around. She is a consistent player that’s gonna put up solid offensive numbers.
8. Chloe McKnight, Senior, North Laurel — McKnight hurts teams with her size on both ends of the court. I expect her to be even better next season.
9. Shelbie Mills, Freshman, South Laurel — I expect to see Mills move up on the list as the season progresses next year. She showed signs of what she’s gonna be capable of doing game in and game out during the 50th District, and 13th Region Tournament.
10. (Tie) Maddy Hopkins, Freshman, Williamsburg — Hopkins almost averaged a double-double as an eighth-grader. The future is bright for this young lady.
10. (Tie) Aymanni Wynn, Harlan — Wynn dealt with an injury toward the end of the season but returned just in time for 52nd District play, and continued to excel.
10. (Tie) Darcie Anderson, Senior, Corbin — Anderson dealt with some injuries this past season. When she’s healthy, she’s one of the best guards in the region — top-notch defender.
10. (Tie) Skeeter Mabe, Freshman, South Laurel — Mabe continues to shine for the Lady Cardinals. Look for her to have a breakout season in 2023-24.
2023-24 District Rankings
49th District Rankings
1. North Laurel (30-7)
2. Jackson County (22-10)
3. Clay County (12-19)
4. Oneida Baptist (3-22)
50th District Rankings
1. Corbin (22-10)
2. South Laurel (19-15)
3. Whitley County (10-18)
4. Williamsburg (11-20)
51st District Rankings
1. Knox Central (23-6)
2. Pineville (22-9)
3. Barbourville (4-20)
4. Lynn Camp (6-25)
52nd District Rankings
1. Bell County (23-10)
2. Harlan (11-18)
3. Harlan County (22-10)
4. Middlesboro (5-24)
