LONDON — The wait is over.
After more than two years without winning a game, South Laurel snapped its 21-game losing skid by upending Lewis County Friday with a 28-18 decision.
The Cardinals (1-7) jumped out to a 28-0 lead and withheld a late rally by the Lions before pulling off its first win since September 2019.
Jep Irwin’s squad will attempt to run its win streak to two games when it will host Southwestern this upcoming Friday.
South Laurel set the tone early by holding Lewis County on its first offensive possession.
The Cardinal defense stepped up and stopped the Lions on 4th and 5, and then South Laurel preceded to take the lead for good.
Collett hit Ashton Garland in stride for a 73-yard touchdown reception to give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead with 7:56 left in the first quarter. Bradley Elza added the two-point conversion to extend his team’s advantage to 8-0.
South Laurel’s defense made another key play on Lewis County’s ensuing possession as Ayden Smith recovered a fumble at the Cardinal two-yard line.
It set up a 78-yard touchdown pass from Collett to Garland to make the score 14-0 with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
The Collett/Garland connection hooked up for a third time (six yard touchdown pass) with 10:34 left in the second quarter as South Laurel’s lead grew to 20-0.
An interception by Hunter Bundy set up the Cardinals’ final score of the first half as Collett found Garland open for a 24-yard touchdown pass as Elza added the two-point conversion to make the score 28-0 at halftime.
Lewis County took advantage of a pass interference call during its first possession of the third quarter and cut its deficit to 28-6 after scoring a touchdown with 7:46 left in the third quarter.
The Lions continued to inch closer in the second half and scored on a rushing touchdown with 11:48 remaining in regulation while cutting their deficit to 28-12.
Lewis County continued to make a game of it, and cut its deficit to 28-18 with 5:27 left in regulation.
