WILLIAMSBURG — First-year coach Zeke Eier has settled in at Whitley County, and has liked what he has seen so far out of his group of Colonels.
Whitley County is coming off a 2-6 campaign that saw the Colonels post a 2-2 regular-season mark against district foes before they bowed out in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to Southwestern, 42-15.
“So far it has been great,” Eier said. “The guys have bought in and have been working really hard to get better every day. The administration has been very supportive and the coaches I have around me are great men who want to help these young men be great on and off the field.
“We talk about having high expectations and standards for ourselves every day in all aspects of life,” he added. “Obviously, everyone wants to win a district title and make a deep playoff run. To make that happen we are focused on ourselves and putting in the work to put ourselves in a position to compete. We have a talented, hard-working team and we are excited to tee it up and having the opportunity to compete.”
The Colonels return five starters on offense, which is led by senior quarterback Caden Petrey. Petrey threw for 1,626 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Trevor Downs returns at tight end while pulling down 14 catches for 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns last season.
“Caden is a great competitor in everything he does,” Eier said. “We look for him to have a great season as a player and leader. Trevor Downs returns at tight end and is a mismatch in the passing game. Ryan Rose returns on the offensive line, and we look forward to him leading a scrappy, tough, blue-collared group with Ethan Renfro, Gunner Thornton, Ryan Steely, and Kendell Jackson. Mason Croley returns at slot and is very slippery and tough to tackle. Sam Harp returns at wide receiver. He is a big, strong kid that is hard to cover. We have a deep, talented group of backs in Tye Hamblin, Caden Rose, Brian Leach, and many others that can really carry the ball and get after it.
With five starters returning defensively, the Colonels look to be strong again.
“Brad Bisschop returns at free safety and is super solid in the back end,” Eier said. “He will lead a talented group in Jaxon Storms, Sam Haynes, Donavan Alsip, and Andrew Stack. Tye Hamblin was the leading tackler last year and we look for him to have a break-out season at sam linebacker. Sophomore Christian Grubb and junior Aaron Van Hook should be playmakers for us at linebacker. Upfront, Ryan Rose returns. We have a group up front with motors that do not stop and can cause havoc with Ryan Rose, Trevor Downs, Ryan Steely, and Kendell Jackson.”
Eier also expressed the importance of special team plays this season.
“Special teams are where breaks are made in a game. It can make or break you,” he said. “We want to be really solid in special teams and hopefully we can make some plays on it.”
Whitley County will be challenged with a tough non-District slate and district games against Pulaski County, Southwestern, North Laurel, and South Laurel.
“Our schedule is tough and should have us battle-tested come postseason time,” Eier said. “We are going to take it one game at a time, so right now we are just worried about putting in the work to get to 1-0.
“Our district is tough with Pulaski County, Southwestern, North Laurel, and South Laurel,” he added. “We talked about our goals this summer and one that every kid had was to win a district championship. To make that happen, we are just going to keep working on being the best version of ourselves that we can be. I’m a big believer that you either get better or worse, so we are going to use each day as an opportunity to improve.“
With the season close to kicking off, Eier is anxious to see his team compete.
“I love the guys on our team,” he said. “They are great to be around, and I love that I have the opportunity to be their coach. We have a bunch of tough, hard-nosed guys. I can’t wait to watch our guys compete and represent Whitley County. We have postseason aspirations, but we aren’t worried about that right now. To make that happen we have to keep working hard to get better every opportunity we get.”
Whitley County Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
at Perry Central, 7:30 p.m.
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (First Priority Bowl)
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
at Harlan County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
OPEN
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
Bell County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Six, Friday, Sept. 24
Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Seven, Friday, Oct. 1
Collins, 8 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
North Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Friday, Oct. 22
at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
