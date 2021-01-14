Zeke Eier announced as head coach of Whitley County football 

WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County High School announced Zeke Eier as the new coach of the Whitley County Colonel Football Program on Wednesday.
He is now the 11th head coach in the program’s history.
Eier was the Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator at the University of the Cumberlands.
He played high school football in Ohio before playing at the college level with the University of the Cumberlands. Eier has spent the last six years on coach Matt Rhymer’s staff at the University of the Cumberlands while seeing the Patriots go 40-24.
He will be taking over a Colonel team that posted a 2-6 mark under former coach Jep Irwin, who stepped down at Whitley County a few weeks ago to take the head coach's job at South Laurel High School.
