MANCHESTER — 13th Region heavyweights Whitley County and Clay County battled to see who would have bragging rights as the top team in the latest 13th Region Fear ‘Les’ Diamond Rankings, and in the end, the Colonels did just enough to secure their spot at No. 1.
Whitley County received a top-notch effort from Grant Zehr on the mound as he limited the Tigers to only two hits and shut down their talented offensive attack for the first time this season.
The Colonels put an end to Clay County’s 12-game win streak while improving to 21-8 during the process. Whitley County is now a 13th Region-best 13-1 against regional opponents.
“It’s been fun watching our pitchers get better with each outing,” Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope said. “What a great outing by (Grant) Zehr. A 70-pitch complete-game shutout. We had some really good at-bats against a good arm for Clay. We had a lot of fight in us battling with two strikes. Sam Harp was 3-for-4 on the night. He had some great at-bats.”
The Colonels scored their lone runs in the first and third innings while Zehr did the rest.
Sam Harp finished the game with three hits, a double, and two RBI while Luke Stanfill has two hits. Matthew Wright, Mason Croley, and Logan Bennett each delivered a hit apiece.
