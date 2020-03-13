Young South Laurel squad ready to start season

South Laurel came up short of its goal last season, as the Lady Cardinals failed to reach the region tournament for the first time in program history.
Despite going through inconsistent play throughout the regular season, South Laurel Coach Carly Mink remained optimistic about her team’s chances of reaching the regional tournament but the Lady Cardinals dropped a 3-0 decision to Corbin during semifinal play of the 50th District Tournament to put an end to their season.
The Lady Cardinals turned in a 12-16 record for the season, which was a much different outcome than South Laurel’s 2018 season where the Lady Cardinals finished with a 22-17 record and were named 13th Region runners-up.
“We obviously have a lot of room to grow from last year,” Mink said.
Though the Lady Cardinals will still be a fairly young squad, seniors Kelsey Dezarn and Kenzie Jervis along with juniors Chloe Taylor and Michaela Sullivan will be expected to help lead their team, while several underclassmen will also be expected to step up and fill in positions this season.
“With a lot of new players starting varsity, we are definitely not certain yet,” Mink said of this season’s lineup. “Nothing is really certain, it could change day to day and it takes a few weeks in the beginning of the season to figure out the lineup.”
In the offseason, Mink said she has seen a lot of improvements from her team.
“We’ve been working on a lot of the small things in our defense and in our offense, analyzing our swings, working on skill specific drills to prevent as many errors and hopefully be able to hit a lot better this year,” Mink said. “We look to hit all the way through our lineup this year and cut back tremendously on the errors and I think through the offseason we’ve already improved drastically as far as those two areas go.”
Mink believes she and her coaching staff have put together a schedule that will challenge the Lady Cardinals and prepare them for the postseason with their spring break trip being one of highlights of the schedule.
“We didn’t have a trip to Florida last year and that Florida trip on spring break always helps because there are a lot of things you can figure out over spring break,” she said. “It gives you an extra week to get experience in.
“We have a lot of teams in our region that before we couldn’t get scheduled with, so we’re just playing some people we’ve potentially not played in the past three or four years and then we have a lot of teams that we play almost every year, so I think that variety is really going to help us going into postseason.”
With the season opener in sight, Mink and her Lady Cardinals are eager to get the 2020 season started.
“I really am looking forward to this season,” Mink said. “This is a really special group and I think they work really well together. They are great teammates to each other and build each other up. Our expectations are of course to win region and I really think that our girls will really have that vision in the back of their minds as we go from game to game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.