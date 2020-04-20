BARBOURVILLE — Barbourville Coach Andrea Hillard believes she saw a lot of improvement in her Lady Tigers this past season.
Before making her return, Hillard spent four years (2010-11 to 2013-14) as head coach of the Lady Tigers, and compiled a 61-60 record while leading Barbourville to two 51st District championships, one 51st District runner-up and three 13th Region Girls Tournament appearances.
Hillard returned to the Barbourville girls basketball program in the 2018-19 season where her team posted a 4-25 record. This past season, the Lady Tigers improved their record to 9-17.
“The girls bought into wanting to be better and wanting to win,” Hillard said.
“Of course, improving is always the goal and becoming a better basketball player,” she added. “Our goal is to improve every game. We won four games the season before and we, of course, wanted to win more basketball games. We saw lots of improvement.”
This season’s Lady Tigers were very young with only three seniors and the rest of the team were sophomores and eighth-graders.
Hillard said she saw her three seniors step up in a big way to lead their team while seeing her sophomores and eighth graders also step up to in fill holes on the team.
“I expected senior leadership out of our three seniors and they did a great job of stepping up and leading the girls,” Hillard said. “The year before we were learning each other, they were learning me, they were learning to play together as a team. We had better team chemistry (this season), we just grew as a family and I think that was a big part of our success this year. We had some younger kids step up and play big roles that were needed to be filled, so I think with that mentality, especially with the eighth-graders seeing the sophomores step up big this year, I think that will carry on into the success program of the program.”
The Lady Tigers will be losing three seniors from this year’s team to graduation including seniors Grace Jones, Lucy Robinson and Abbagail Smith.
“One word to describe them all is that they’re loyal,” Hillard said of the three seniors. “They’re loyal to the program, their team, to the school. They really showed up every day to play for Barbourville and it wasn’t selfish, they always did what was best for the team and made sacrifices at some points for the team. They’re going to be missed — their overall leadership and their experience of playing a lot of basketball, as well.”
With lots of young talent expected to return next season, Hillard hopes to see her young players step up to keep the program moving in the right direction.
“Laura Smith will be a big leader for our team, Brianna Gallagher, Aimee-Kate Woolum played a big role this year — she stepped up in a big way for our team this year,” she said. “She was our sixth man on the bench this year and really played that role well. She gave us a pick up when needed and we had several injuries coming down the stretch as well and she stepped up and played a big role, so I think she will be someone that steps up big. Some of the younger girls, our eighth-graders, Aubrey (Smith) played big minutes, Tessa Hillard played big minutes for us, Abby Gray had an injury at the end of the season but she had really come along and played really well with JV minutes and some varsity minutes as well before her injury. I think she’ll play a big role for our team, as well.”
Next season, as Hillard always hopes for her team, expects to see her Lady Tigers make even more improvements in the 2020-21 season.
“Growth and learning the game — that’s most important,” Hillard said. “Not only learning the game but also learning how the game is an example of how life will be and learn how to be citizens and people that are able to contribute in society.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.