WILLIAMSBURG -- Bryan Hopkins' Williamsburg Yellow Jackets had hopes of making another run at the 13th Region All 'A' Classic championship this spring.
They also were looking to make noise in the 50th District with hopes of advancing to the 13th Region Tournament while making a deep postseason run.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their hopes were quickly dashed due to the spring sports season being canceled. Many of the Williamsburg fans were left wondering what could have been.
"It's extremely tough to see the season canceled before it even got started," Hopkins said. "These kids have worked so hard, and looked forward to the moment when we could just step on the field and watch all the work we've done for so long pay off -- it's heartbreaking.
"When this all started I didn't think it would be season-ending at the start," he admitted. "I took it day-by-day. I was optimistic and hopeful that we could clean and do stuff like usual, allow people to heal, and get back to business. The reality of it all didn't set in until they called off school, banned all sports activities, and postponed the start of the season. I still thought there was hope after spring break and we would be able to come back, start district play, but that dream was crushed as well."
Hopkins said he felt his team had the potential to have a "great season."
"I feel we would have been able to compete for the district and region titles," he said. "We were a talented, and scrappy crew, that would have been fun to watch.
"Not being able to play this season was devastating and just crushes my heart for these kids," Hopkins added. "I can't imagine what I would have done if I was in this situation as a player. This team worked hard to prepare for the season and it saddens me that the community that loves to come and watch the greatest game in America will not get that opportunity this season. My heart goes out to all the senior players and parents all across Kentucky."
