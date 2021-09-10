Yellow Jackets using off-week to get healthy

WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets rebounded in a good way this past week against Leslie County to improve their record to 2-1.
They will have this week off with hopes of continuing to build on last week’s win over the Eagles after suffering a loss two weeks ago to Middlesboro.
“We had a great week of preparation,” Herron said. “Our coaches and players were willing to work and fix our mistakes from the week before.
“We didn’t play like Williamsburg against Middlesboro,” he added. “Last week was very hard on our pride. We never want to represent Williamsburg as we did against Middlesboro.”
Williamsburg was scheduled to play Evangel Christian this week but will now use the off-week to get healthy.
“We had 14 players out for the Leslie County game,” Herron said. “Last week was crazy for us. We lost over 10 players on Thursday. We had to completely change our game plans. The adversity of last week could really bring this team together. We are going to work on academics and take precautions to protect our health and do a lot of film study while we continue improving our conditioning (the remainder of the week).”
Herron also mentioned he was happy to see how his team came out and had fun during last week’s win over Leslie County.
“We played hard and had fun. The hardest part of a long season is to not let the pressure and demands take a toll on you,” he said. “We had some players step and play well. Without a doubt, this week has really developed a lot of depth.”
Herron said he’s hoping his team’s latest win will lead to even more victories down the road.
“Our goal every year is to be playing for a state title,” he said. “We have to believe, practice, and play like we want to achieve the goal. We are starting to develop a culture of a family with character this year. A team that is close and believes in each other can accomplish great things.”
