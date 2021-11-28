WILLIAMSBURG — After posting an 11-10 record during his first year as head coach of Williamsburg, Eric Swords is looking for his team to accomplish even bigger things this season.
The Yellow Jackets return two starters, including star player Micah Steely, who averaged a double-double last season by garnering a 24.9 scoring average and a 10.0 rebounding average.
“I like the team we have, we have a lot of size, versatility, as well as being able to shoot the basketball from deep again,” Swords said. “I truly believe that we have 14 guys that could have a solid impact on a varsity game. I feel that we can make a run depending on how quickly we jell — 10 of those guys will be joining late from football and the other two are middle schoolers. We have a ton of new guys to blend.”
With starters, Steely and junior Conner Lay (4.4, 3.2) returning and senior Bronson Bates bringing Williamsburg athleticism, Sword believes he has a core of players that can make noise this season.
“I believe Micah is one of if not the best scorer in the region,” Swords said. “He has improved his game with adding strength and being able to find and create for teammates. His work ethic is off the charts as he puts in a ton of time.
“Conner is a big, strong kid who can shoot it,” he added. “Last year with our lack of size he played mostly inside. This year he will be able to step out on the floor in a role I expect him to be more comfortable with. He had a great spring of AAU and great summer for us. Bronson Bates hasn't played in a couple of years, but suited up for us this summer and played well. He gives us great strength, athleticism, and basketball IQ.”
Swords said Dre Ellis (6.0, 2.5), Martin Shannon, Bryson Potter, and Clayton McFarland (1.9, 1.1) are expected to contribute as well.
“Dre Ellis is a 6'5 sophomore wing. He was in the rotation last year but only played in two games due to a knee injury,” he said. “I strongly feel that he will be one of the biggest surprises in the district and region this year. He lives in the gym and might be our most versatile guy. “Martin Shannon transferred in from Madison Central, he had an excellent summer for us, and brings a ton of quickness and ability to knock down a 3,” he added. “He will have a big impact for us. Bryson Potter is a great kid, who brings a lot of toughness and physicality to the team, played well for us this summer. Clayton McFarland returns after being in the rotation last year. He lost a lot of weight in the spring and summer that should give him a chance to even more of an impact this year.”
Swords said Cade Hatcher, Jordan Perkins, Jackson Taylor are all guys that had solid JV seasons last year and should expand on their varsity role. Evan Ellis, seventh-grader, and Henry Bowling, eighth-grader are two kids that will see varsity time as well.
“Other Freshmen that could have an impact are Cooper Prewitt, Nate Goodin, and Conner Saylor,” Swords said.
Swords said the biggest keys for his team are sharing the ball and movement on offense, and well his players guard.
Williamsburg’s schedule is one of the toughest again in the region due to playing in the 50th District along with adding teams such as Harlan County and Buckhorn to the mix.
“The six district games are always going to be a dog fight," Swords said. “We added Harlan County, Raleigh Christian, North Carolina in the Bargo Classic, Buckhorn in the 13th Region Media Network’s Ted Cook Classic. We will also host the Bill Perkins All ‘A’ Classic and get three games with good, Class A competition. The rest of our schedule is games with the Class A region schools. I think our schedule will help us tremendously, it will also give us a little time to grow into a team.”
Swords believes with the hard work his team has put in during the summer that Williamsburg has the talent to make a run at the 50th District crown, and if that happens, a run at the 13th Region championship wouldn’t be out of the question.
“The 50th District will be loaded once again,” he said. “We lost three starters, Whitley lost nobody, South Laurel lost one, and Corbin lost one, so it will be tough. I feel that all four of our teams are top 10 in the region. However, I still feel that we have closed the gap a little on Corbin and South Laurel. We have put in a ton of work since last March and I believe we will be able to make a run.
“This is the most loaded I have ever seen the region as far as players,” he added. “Everyone has at least one guy, some teams have multiple guys. We don't talk much about the region right now. We know we have our hands full in the district. I always tell everyone, if you can win the 50th then you can win the region.”
