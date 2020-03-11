Yellow Jackets ready to continue run of recent success

With back-to-back 13th Region All 'A' titles under their belts, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets enter the 2020 season with high expectations and hopes of continuing their run of success.
Since Coach Bryan Hopkins took over the program five years ago, the Yellow Jackets have been on the rise. In 2018, Williamsburg was one of the winningest teams in the region going 19-10, and last season they were able to capture another All 'A' title and knock off some of the best teams on their schedule.
Despite losing four key seniors from last year’s squad, Hopkins said that he expects his team to come out strong for another year. The Yellow Jackets will have five seniors on this year’s squad and have nine freshmen on the roster, the highest number for any class since Hopkins took over.
Hopkins said preparing for this upcoming season will be a matter of getting players ready to step in and fill the roles of the players they lost to graduation. With the experience they do have returning, that should be no problem.
“The transition to this year should not be a big issue for us. We did lose a couple of big key players who played for several years for us, but we still got kids who have been here for a while, as well,” said Hopkins. “We have players who will be able to step into those roles and be able to fill some spots for us.”
When it comes to pitching, the Yellow Jackets have some arms they can go to at any time. Mason Manning is a left-hander who saw a lot of innings for Williamsburg last season.Tate Fields, Sydney Bowen and Jackson Osborne will also see time in the rotation. Hopkins said their experience should be able to keep his team in most games.
“We lost some guys who pitched a lot for us last year, but we have guys coming back who have some experience and can get the job done,” said Hopkins. “They have really worked hard in the offseason. They’ve put on some muscle and some of them have grown. We have some kids who know baseball and know how to pitch. We have some who can come in for us in certain situations and help us out. I think we’ll be fine.”
At the plate, the Yellow Jackets return some of their top hitters from 2019. Bowen established himself as one of the top young talents in the region while leading Williamsburg at the plate as an eighth-grader. Fields, Manning, Osborne and Trey Hendrix all had good seasons with their bats last year, as well.
“We have an extremely small school. We are a small team. Our kids know that. We try to find them when they are young and develop them, but they know what they’re up against, and it makes them work harder,” said Hopkins. “We are in the toughest district in the region. We expect to compete in the district. I think the All 'A' will be tough, but it is something we’ve been able to find success with. We think we have a good team coming back. We just got to have kids step up and keep working hard.”
