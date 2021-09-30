Yellow Jackets looking to hand Sayre first loss

WILLIAMSBURG — After a two-week hiatus, Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets improved to 3-1 last Friday by securing a 21-14 win over Somerset.
Things don’t get any easier this week with unbeaten Sayre paying a visit on Friday. Williamsburg was able to overcome three turnovers to defeat the Briar Jumpers, but hope they don’t have a repeat turnover effort against Sayre.
“We knew that the game would be physical,” Herron said of last Friday’s win. “We had to run the ball and stop the run to beat Somerset. We rushed for over 300 yards. Our defense made so many great stops. We lost the turnover battle 3-1 and still won the game because our defense played so well.
“We celebrated the win Friday and Saturday then got back to work preparing for Sayre. We hadn’t beat Somerset since 2004. We have to continue to implement our game plans and be physical on both sides of the ball.”
Herron said his team is improving every day and wants to win and is willing to work hard.
They’ll get a chance to hand Sayre its first loss of the season in a game that many feel is a toss-up.
“They are well-coached,” he said. “They run a pro-style of offense that is very polished. They have a good QB and great offensive scheme. We have to play in space and control the line of scrimmage.
“They run a million sets on offense and multiple schemes on defense,” Herron added. “We have to stay focused and not be confused with all misdirection. Our team is in a good place mentally. We set these schedules up to battle test us for what is coming. We have to be physical and fly to the football.”
