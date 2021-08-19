Yellow Jackets kick off season against Oneida, Tenn.

WILLIAMSBURG — A productive summer camp has Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron excited for the 2021 football season to kick off Friday against Oneida, Tenn.
Herron’s Yellow Jackets will play the Indians during the first game of the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic at 5:30 p.m. with Corbin and North Carolina’s Christ School scheduled to follow at 8:15 p.m.
Williamsburg will enter Friday’s matchup with Oneida, Tenn. with no real in-game experience due to both of its scrimmages being cancelled due to COVID-q19 and lightning.
“The crazy season we had last year has had been useful in getting our team ready to play our first game this season,” Herron admitted. “We are looking forward to playing games. We have been practicing versus ourselves since May.
“Oneida is a big, physical, well-coached team,” he added. “They have had three scrimmages this season. They’ve had time work all the mistakes a team makes early. They pressure the ball on defense and run a multiple types of offense. They throw the ball in spread and run the ball extremely well.”
Conditioning and controlling the line of scrimmage are two keys to the Yellow Jackets’ success for Friday, according to Herron.
“It’s going to be hot and humid so which ever team handles the conditions the best will win the game,” he said. “We expect to win ever game but it doesn’t always go that way. It is important that we do our job and give effort every play. This team is very close because of the turmoil that we have lived thru during the last two years.”
