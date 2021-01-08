Yellow Jackets fall to Barbourville on the road, 78-68

The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets put together a tough performance on Tuesday night, but fell just short when they traveled to Barbourville, losing 78-68 in the 13th Region matchup.
After a decisive 94-36 victory over Ligon on Monday, the Yellow Jackets could not close the deal versus the Tigers in a tough road matchup. However, Coach Eric Swords said he liked the fight that his team showed against the Tigers.
“I thought our kids didn't quit when we got down,” said Swords. “We battled hard throughout the game, but got whipped on the boards.”
Rebounding was one of the determining factors in the game, along with Williamsburg’s inability to slow down the Tigers’ offensive attack at times. The Yellow Jackets were once again led by the trio of scorers on the offensive end, with Micah Steely and Larry Bray finishing with 18 points, apiece, and Dalton Davenport scoring 13. Ben Hatfield added eight points in the loss.
Barbourville was able to take a lead early on Monday night and maintain it throughout much of the game. The Tigers were up 44-35 at the half.
Despite the effort from Williamsburg to continue to cut the Barbourville lead in the third and fourth quarters, the Yellow Jackets could never get within striking distance. The Tigers were able to control the game throughout the second half, on their way to the 78-68 victory.
Swords said that he thought the youth and inexperience of his roster played a big role in the loss. Even though Williamsburg showed flashes of putting it all together, they just were not consistent to pull off the win.
“Our inexperience showed at times. We put a few spurts together that looked good, but we had some bad spurts, as well,” said Swords. “We are still in the process of learning how to play hard. We just have to continue improving and get ready for the All A on Saturday.”
The All A Classic is what all of the small schools around the state look forward to each year. Williamsburg will open the first round of the 13th Region All A Tournament on Saturday, taking on Jackson County. Barbourville will return to action on Thursday, playing Whitley County.
