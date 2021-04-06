It was a tough outing for the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets in the opening round of the 13th Region All "A" Tournament on Monday.
The Yellow Jackets faced off against the other Yellow Jackets in the 13th Region, in Middlesboro, and dropped a 19-4 loss.
Williamsburg got off to a quick start on Monday, scoring two runs in the top of the first. But, Middlesboro responded with a strong seven runs in the bottom of the inning to take the 7-2 lead.
Williamsburg cut the lead to 7-4 in the bottom of the third, but, once again, Middlesboro responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs to extend their lead to 11-4 after three innings played. Middlesboro then strung together nine consecutive runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, going up 19-4, and putting the game away with the 15-run rule.
Williamsburg’s Casey Kysar was the bright spot on Monday. Kysar powered Williamsburgh with two home runs on the night, driving in all four runs by the Yellow Jackets. Sydney Bowen and Jackson Osborne each singled once to round out their hitting for Williamsburg.
Kysar, Bowen, and Landon Walker combined to pitch the four innings for Williamsburg.
Coach Byran Hopkins said his team will move on from the loss and continue to get better.
“It wasn’t what we hoped for, for sure, but we can’t dwell on it,” said Hopkins. “We are very young and have a lot of work to do to get better. Time is on our side.”
Williamsburg will return to action next Monday, taking on South Laurel.
