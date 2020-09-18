Yellow Jackets excited to finally kick season off

WILLIAMSBURG — After having Frankfort cancel last week, Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets had a game simulation practice instead to prepare his team for its season-opener on the road against Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers, the defending Class 2A state champions, defeated Whitley County last week, 40-8, and looks to continue their success Friday against Williamsburg.
After having a week off, Herron said his team is ready to play.
“We are very excited to be playing this week,” he said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has cost us three games this season.
Herron said the game simulation practice allowed his team to receive some in-game experience before Friday’s contest.
“Some of our younger players were able to get reps, and our older players had the opportunity to get on a lined field with refs to fine-tune their game,” he said. “We got a chance to see how we react to pressure.”
He also admitted his team faces a stern test Friday against the Briar Jumpers.
“Somerset is a very well-coached good football team,” he said. “Our players grow up playing Somerset. They want to get the win over them every time we play.
“Everyone wants to win all of their games. That’s one of our goals every season,” Herron added. We know we have to play hard and improve every game. “We’ve got to handle a road trip with all the COVID guidelines. We are going into a very difficult place to play versus a good football team. We have to take what they give us on offense and play solid defense that attacks the football.”
