TRI-COUNTY—It has been a big year for sports in the Tri-County from historic seasons to winning state titles to big college announcements.
One of the biggest and most highly anticipated things to happen in sports in the Tri-County this year was when North Laurel’s 5-star junior Reed Sheppard announced his commitment to play basketball to the University of Kentucky. Big Blue Nation fans rejoiced when Sheppard made his announcement to a packed house back in November.
Sheppard will be following in his father and mother’s footsteps, as his father, Jeff, played on the University of Kentucky’s 1996 and 1998 National Championship teams while also being named Final Four MVP in ‘98. Sheppard’s mother, Stacey, also played basketball at the University of Kentucky and is one of the top 10 scorers in program history.
“Well, I’m a little boy from Kentucky," Sheppard said during his announcement. "I’ve grown up going to all kind of Kentucky games, going to different SEC Tournaments, always been around it and having this opportunity is something that’s very hard to pass up. It’s a dream of a lot of little boys that live in Kentucky to play basketball at the University of Kentucky…at the end of the day, I just felt like I couldn’t pass up Kentucky. This is very special to me and my family.”
Sheppard had offers from Virginia, Arizona State, Clemson, Louisville, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Iona, College of Charleston, High Point, Stetson, Indiana, Massachusetts, South Alabama and of course, the University of Kentucky.
Another big story in sports this year was Whitley County High School baseball’s historic season. The Whitley County Colonels made history this year, finishing their 2021 season with a program-record number of wins, their first-ever 13th Region title and a trip to Elite Eight.
The Colonels finished their season with a 31-10 record, with 31 wins being the most wins in program history. Whitley County’s historical season came to an end in the after dropping a 4-2 decision to 2nd Region champion Lyon County during quarterfinal action of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.
“It was a very special year for our program,” said Whitley County Coach Jeremy Shope after the Colonels’ season came to an end. “Our coaches have worked so hard the past four years. Our 2020 seniors believed that could have been the last year. We really wanted to do it for them. This was an unselfish group of young men who had great team chemistry. It was awesome for our Whitley County community. Our guys showed everyone that it can be done. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. It also takes dreaming big and believing that dream.”
South Laurel High School’s Phoebe McCowan also capped off her impressive career at South Laurel with a third straight 800-meter state championship earlier this year.
Another big win for Tri-County sports happened in November when the Corbin Middle School eighth grade football team captured the Redhounds fourth state championship after defeating South Oldham 28-8 in the 8th Grade, Division 2 state championships. In December, the 8th grade Redhounds were honored as Corbin Colonels for their big win.
And while 2021 was a big year for sports in the Tri-County with lots of impressive wins, the sports world also saw the loss of many sports legends this year.
In January, legendary Corbin Redhound and Williamsburg Yellow Jacket football coach Archie Powers passed away. As a player, Powers was an All-American at Williamsburg High School. In 1960, he took the head coaching job at Williamsburg where he stayed for six years, posting a 38-19-3 record.
Powers took over as head coach of the Redhounds in 1969, leading the Redhounds to a state title in 1976 and again in 1980. In his 12 years at Corbin, Powers posted a 109-28-1 record and in 1981, he was named Coach of the Year by the Kentucky High School Coaches Association.
Two men who defined Laurel County sports coverage passed away in June, just one day apart. Tom Liesenhoff, 88, passed away on June 14 and Jim McAlister, 67, passed away the following day on June 15. Liesenhoff was a staple in Laurel County sports, as he worked as a sports editor for the Sentinel Echo for 36 years, while Jim McAlister was also former sports editor for the Sentinel Echo.
Corbin’s own baseball/softball legend, Mary Weddle Hines, passed away at the age of 87 on October 31. In 1953, Hines began playing professional fast pitch softball for the Phoenix Arizona Queens. Then, in 1954, with the nickname “Giggles,” Hines played for the Fort Wayne Daisies as part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League. After the league ended, Hines continued to play softball until she was 68 years old, as well as helped coach Little League, middle school and high school softball until she was 75 years old.
In 2018, Hines was inducted into the KY Prep Softball Hall of Fame for her many accomplishments. The following year, Hines was honored during the Times-Tribune and Sentinel-Echo’s annual TRISPY Awards, being given the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
