CORBIN — Vanessa Ross' Corbin Lady Redhound volleyball team has been working hard to prepare to defend their 50th District and 13th Region championships this fall and is more than excited that they’ll be able to begin their defense of the titles with last week’s KHSAA announcement that the season will begin Monday, Sept. 11.
“After receiving the news that we will be having a season my team and I were beyond excited,” Ross said. “The girls have been giving 110 percent every time they step into the gym. As soon as I told the girls that we were for sure having a season you could see their faces light up. That is all that we have hoped for.”
The Sept. 7 start date did affect four regular-season games and a tournament, according to Ross but she’s hopeful to reschedule the regular-season matchups.
Ross also admitted she is relieved to know a date has been given for the start of the season.
“I felt relieved because the girls have been working hard and I want everyone to see that,” she said. “But I also felt stressed because we can’t work on line ups until August 31st. Which doesn’t give us any time to evaluate the way that the girls are going to work together on the court in a brand new lineup. But knowing that we are going to play makes the girls and myself feel that everything that we have done thus far hasn’t been for nothing.”
With the start of the season close to five weeks away, Ross said she excited and anxious to get through the next month.
“I feel that there is a ton of work that needs to be done as far as working a lineup and all the little details that come with that such as coverage, blocking, and running plays,” she said. “But I know that my girls will put in the time and work that it will take to hopefully have another successful season.”
