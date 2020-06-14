featured
Logan Wayne Baker, 88, returned to his Heavenly home on June 10th, 2020 after lifelong devotion to God, family and country. Wayne was born to the late Walter and Thelma Baker in Knox County, Kentucky on November 20, 1931. After graduating from Knox Central High School, he went on to Eastern …
Elaine Star (Wells) Ozment, 75, died with her three sons by her side on June 4, 2020 while under the care of Hospice. She was born on November 3, 1944 to Chester and Pauline (Davis) Wells in Corbin, Kentucky. Corbin is where her life's adventures began. Elaine graduated high school in Phoeni…
