CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds recently wrapped up their third season under head coach Isaac Wilson who believes his team is only continuing to show improvements.
“When I took over three years ago, I felt like there was a lot that was needed and at times, we can be so fixed on one instant gratification and wanting it right now but as you look back on our past three seasons, we have improved,” Wilson said. “We have gotten more competitive and gotten some good wins under our belt. We’ve just got to be able to take that next step and it just takes time.”
Heading into this season, Wilson said he wanted to see his team continue moving forward with the steps he’s taken since taking over the program.
The Lady Redhounds finished the season with a 17-13 record and saw their season come to an end in the first round of the 50th District tournament after a loss to Whitley County.
“We have come a long way,” he said. “Going into the season, I knew that we wanted to build on our previous two (seasons) and I feel that we did that. We were competitive within our district. We found ourselves falling a little short in the district tournament, one of our goals was to make it to the regional and we fell short of that. I was really proud of our team, I felt like we fought through our adversity throughout the year. I felt that the road win at Williamsburg and the road win at Whitley County, those two district wins were huge for us as far as district seeding was concerned. It allowed us to put ourselves in the best situation to advance. I was proud of the team and looking for us to continue building on that next year and see how far we can go.”
Wilson said he was impressed with all the contributions he saw from his players this season with Shelby Stewart, Marisa Scott and Bailey Stewart leading the Lady Redhounds for the season.
“Shelby Stewart had a really good year for us and that’s exactly the kind of leadership we needed from her going into her junior year,” Wilson said. “Her sister, Bailey Stewart, really gave us a spark, as well, especially it being her freshman year. Marisa Scott showed huge improvement between her junior and senior year. She really led us and really was a big reason with her senior leadership at the point guard position to allow us to have some of the success that we did. Those three really stick out. We had some younger kids like Kaila Stidham and Halle Grubb and Erica Angel — everyone really contributed throughout the year. For the most part, we got everything we needed out of Marisa, Shelby and Bailey to really care us in the big games that we needed to win.”
The Lady Redhounds will be losing three seniors to graduation from this year’s team who have all made big contributions to the Corbin girls basketball program over the years including Scott who will be continuing her education and basketball career at Union College, Hannah Medlin who has signed to play with Campbellsville in the fall, and Lauren Sutton.
“We’ve been together three years now and they mean so much to the program,” Wilson said. “All three of them are going to be missed and we wish them the best moving forward.”
Looking ahead at next season, Wilson said he expects to see a lot of his players step up to fill the holes of these three seniors and believes the future of the Lady Redhounds is looking bright.
“We’ll need our seniors definitely to step up and take a big load,” Wilson said of next season. “Kami Garland will be coming back who is a four-year contributor, she’s played since her freshman year, and I think she’ll bring a toughness that every team needs and I think she’ll take that role. Shelby Stewart again, is going to have to continue having that load on her like she’s had since she began playing but it’s just going to be one of those things that she’s going to have to excel at. We’ve got Kaila Stidham who it seems like she’s been with us forever but she’s going to have to really step up and take on that point guard position and help lead the team for us to be the most successful.
“The message to our team is always to see how good we can be, what’s the best that you can be as an individual because that will help make our team better. Everyone is going to have to step up and contribute, we’ll be losing three great seniors and I look forward to getting back in the gym with them.
I really like the girls we’ve got coming back, really like the girls we’ve got coming up. I feel like our middle school program is back and producing the numbers we need in order to have success at the high school level. It’s going to be exciting times here in my opinion for the next five or six years to be a Corbin Lady Redhound and I’ll be excited to lead it.”
