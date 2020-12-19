Williamson back, but Cards still shorthanded for Wisconsin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - The good news for Louisville's basketball team as it prepares a return to the court following an unscheduled two-week break is that starting forward Samuell Williamson is healthy and will be back in the starting lineup.
However, coach Chris Mack said Thursday afternoon that the Cardinals still aren't fully clear of coronavirus issues and his "best guess" is that he will have only seven or eight scholarship players available when No. 23 UofL (4-0) tips off against No. 12 Wisconsin (5-1) at noon Saturday in the Kohl Center in Madison.
Mack also revealed for the first time that almost all of his players have tested positive for COVID-19 at one time or another in the past few months.
"By and large our guys have done a great job," Mack said. "Knock on wood, 90 percent of our team has had it -- and recovered thankfully. So unless something crazy would happen, I think the better part of the team has already had it and we won't have to worry about it from here on out."
UofL, which will be facing its first Top-25 opponent this season, hasn't played since defeating Western Kentucky 75-54 on Dec. 1. Two days later, the school had to pause program activities due to positive tests and subsequently cancelled its games against UNC Greensboro in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic on Dec. 4, Wisconsin on Dec. 9 and its ACC opener against NC State on Dec. 16 in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards returned to practice until last Saturday, but Mack said there was apparently some confusion about their ability to play the Wolfpack that led to criticism of the decision to cancel.
"I think there was a little bit of a misunderstanding out there," he said. "We're trying to help protect our players and at the same time trying to be transparent about what's going on in our program."
We decided we just simply couldn't play the game against NC State; we didn't have enough available players.
"I think people were saying, 'Why? Why not? You resumed practice.' Doesn't mean all your individuals are going to be able to practice, just means the ones that are back were determined to be not direct contacts and had enough negative tests to be able to return to the court. So we didn't return the whole unit when we began practicing this past Saturday. We're still in the process of getting players back at various stages and I'll leave it at that. It's been unusual, it's been crazy, but we're not the only team dealing with that."
NC State (3-0) has had its own coronavirus issues and has had two other games cancelled -- against Connecticut and Michigan (in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge). Coach Kevin Keatts replaced Louisville with a game Thursday night at Saint Louis (4-0), which is coached by former Kentucky standout Travis Ford. With the UofL cancellation, the Wolfpack will now open their ACC season against No. 22/21 North Carolina (4-2) next Tuesday.
Mack said he expects the Cards' game against NC State to be rescheduled.
"Absolutely. It's a conference game," he said. "We have plenty of time. We're in the middle of December. I'm sure there are going to be cancelations and postponements as we move throughout the conference season. Our intention, just like it was with Wisconsin, is to reschedule the game at some point. I'm sure our administrations are doing everything they can to figure out the date."
As for Williamson, Mack said the 6-foot-7 sophomore's return should provide a significant boost for his shorthanded team. Williamson suffered a dislocated big toe against Seton Hall on Nov. 27 and missed the Prairie View A&M and WKU contests.
"Sam's return means a whole lot," Mack said. "He's one of our better scorers, he's a guy who plays with extreme confidence and can take the pressure off some of our perimeter players. He has the ability to create his own shot, get to his pullup (jumper), he's a really good rebounder, and I think one of the most important things is he's extremely competitive.
"We weren't sure how long he was going to be out when he went out against Seton Hall. We knew he was not going to play against Western, it was sort of up in the air for Greensboro, and he's responded extremely well here in the last week or so in practice. So we're confident Sam has turned the corner, and he does give us a lot."
Williamson, who has averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 55 minutes, says the long layoff was beneficial to his recovery and that he is close to full strength.
"Absolutely, I'm ready to play," he said. "I feel a lot better. That was one of the positives of us getting shut down. It allowed me to kind of get healed up. There's still a little bit of soreness in my toe, but it's nothing that I can't play through, and when I get out there on the court I won't even be thinking about it because of the adrenalin. So I'm good to go."
NICKELBERRY UPDATE--Mack said sophomore guard Josh Nickelberry, who underwent offseason knee surgery, "is beginning to turn the corner" and could return soon. "He's doing more in workouts," Mack added. "I'm hopeful we can get him going in a week or so, depending upon how his knee responds to those workouts."
Russ Brown, a former sportswriter for The Courier-Journal and USA Today, covers University of Louisville sports and college football and basketball for Kentucky Today. He can be contacted at 0926.russ.brown@gmail.com.
