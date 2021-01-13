PINEVILLE — Williamsburg’s attempt to repeat as 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic champions came to an end after falling to tournament-favorite Pineville, 70-45.
The Lady Yellow Jackets dug themselves an early hole they couldn’t get out of.
Pineville’s Whitney Caldwell scored six of her team-high 21 points during the first quarter while helping the Lady Mountain Lions build a 17-9 advantage.
Pineville continued to build its lead in the second quarter, outscoring Williamsburg, 13-2, to build a commanding 30-11 advantage at halftime.
Mikkah Siler attempted to get her team back into the contest in the third quarter after scoring 14 of her game-high 25 points but the Lady Yellow Jackets found themselves trailing, 52-31, heading into the fourth quarter.
Caldwell took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points while helping Pineville wrap-up the 25-point win.
Graham finished with seven points in the loss while Morgan Prewitt scored six points.
Williamsburg is scheduled to be back in action Saturday. The Lady Yellow Jackets will travel to play Red Bird at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.