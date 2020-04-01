WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg boys’ track and field coach Cory Fleenor returns another talented team this season with hopes of repeating as regional champions.
To do so, they’re going to have to replace a talented senior group that played a huge part in Williamsburg’s success last season.
“We have won the past four out of the last five regional championships, and we are also the defending champs. We look forward to continuing the past success and make a run for the region title. The boys’ team will have six seniors this year. This is going to be an interesting year because of this (COVID-19) virus,” he said. “We were looking forward to going to some of the bigger meets like Heart of the Bluegrass and others to that caliber of meets. We like to mix up the competition for the boys.
“We lost some really good solid talent like Eli Mattingly and Dalton Dunn, so we’re losing a bunch of points,” Fleenor added. “However, we will have some of those shoes filled with returning runners Gavon Thomas, John Rowe, Chaz Jarboe and Brady Jones, and they are ready for the challenge they have ahead of them. This region is always competitive with loads of talent, but we believe we will be able to compete but also ready to make adjustments with the leadership and experience of Chaz Jarboe, Brady Jones, and John Rowe. We feel as if we will be able to make a good run at the regional meet.”
Fleenor said student-athletes Gavon Thomas, Chaz Jarboe, Brady Jones, John Rowe, Brady Jones, Casey Bryant and Collin Taylor will be keys to Williamsburg’s success this season.
"Our goal is always to be competitive in the region and our desire is to be competitive in the state,” he said. “It’s very difficult to compete at the state level as a team but we rely on our abilities just because it is difficult to compete with the northern track teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.