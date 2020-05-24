Williamsburg stands among the elite football programs across the Commonwealth.

LEXINGTON — Recently released numbers from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association illustrate Williamsburg's standing among the elite football programs across the Commonwealth. The Jackets won 90 games in the just-completed decade to tie for the 27th most victories statewide by a varsity program from 2010-2019.
WHS is one of only four current Class A schools to be part of the decade's 90-win club, joining Pikeville, Hazard, and Newport Central Catholic. With 264 students in grades 9 through 12 in the 2019-2020 KHSAA enrollment cycle, Williamsburg is the only 90-win public school with fewer than 300 students.
Head coach Jerry Herron led the Jackets through the 2010s to a decade of district dominance. WHS notched a 30-1 record in district contests over that time frame with at least a share of the district title in each season, including nine undisputed crowns.
Williamsburg notched winning records during nine of the ten seasons of the 2010s, including six nine-win or better ledgers. The 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2019 editions of the Big Orange reached double figures in victories, with the 2013 and 2014 teams earning the school's first two state championship game appearances.
The Jackets are scheduled to open their 2020 campaign on Friday, August 21, when local neighbor Jellico (TN) crosses the state line to invade Rose-Stanfill Stadium.
Editor's note: Information provided by Will Prewitt.
Winningest Kentucky High School Football Programs (2010-2019)
1. Mayfield138-11
2. Belfry122-23
3. Bowling Green121-16
4. Trinity118-24
5. Johnson Central116-19
6. Scott Co.115-23
7. Beechwood 109-32
8. Boyle Co.107-22
9. Male106-29
t10. Central104-40
t10. DeSales104-34
t10. Pikeville104-30
13. Highlands102-34
t14. Covington Cath.101-34
t14. Hazard101-30
16. Christian Academy (Lou.)100-30
t17. Simon Kenton 97-32
t17. South Warren 97-23
t19. Bell County 96-33
t19. Corbin 96-35
t21. Glasgow 95-30
t21. Wayne County 95-33
23. John Hardin 93-38
t24. Owensboro Cath. 92-28
t24. South Oldham 92-32
26. Franklin-Simpson 91-38
t27. Williamsburg 90-36
t27. Caldwell Co. 90-36
t27. Newport Cent. Cath. 90-47
Source: Kentucky High School Athletic Association
