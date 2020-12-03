WILLIAMSBURG — Most Class A teams would have been in rebuild mode after graduating 22 seniors but Williamsburg isn’t your everyday Class A football program.
The Yellow Jackets don't rebuild, they reload.
Case in point — the Yellow Jackets' run to this season’s region title game.
Many didn’t know what to expect after seeing Williamsburg drops its first two games of the season while also having to endure a handful of games get canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Yellow Jackets (5-2) persevered, winning five games in a row, and will now host Nicholas County Friday in the Class A, Region 4 championship game.
“Our players have really adapted well to 2020,” Herron said. “It’s definitely not like any season in my lifetime. We never know what is going to happen from day today. These boys have bonded well and are starting to play for each other.”
Williamsburg is coming off a game that saw them hand Pineville a 49-13 loss while capturing its fifth consecutive district title in the process.
“We played physical Friday,” Herron said. “It was a very tough game. Pineville had a good game plan to slow the game down and take away what we like to do.”
Now Herron’s squad will shift its focus to Nicholas County, who had a bye last week and will enter Friday’s game with a 7-1 record. The Bluejackets' only loss (42-34) was to Bishop Brossart in triple overtime.
“We are very excited to be playing at home instead of taking a three to four-hour bus ride,” Herron said. “We lost 22 seniors last year, so we have had a lot of players take the next step and play well.
“Character is the biggest part of winning in the playoffs,” he added. “We are improving our character every day. If we continue to improve we will have the opportunity to win some games.”
Herron admitted his team will have its hands full Friday.
”They are a good football team that is well-coached,” he said. “They are an opportunistic team that will find your weakness. They love to attack the football on defense.”
Nicholas County is led by an offensive attack that is averaging more than 218 yards on the ground.
The Bluejackets’ Seth Tincher leads the way with 657 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while Spencer Neace has 463 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Tate Letcher has completed 46-of-98 pass attempts for 802 yards and eight touchdowns.
“We have to take what the defense gives us and be patient on offense,” Herron said. “We have to continue to attack the football on defense. The most important thing we have to do is stay healthy on and off the field.”
