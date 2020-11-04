WILLIAMSBURG -- The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have been long known for their offensive air attack but during Saturday's 47-16 win over Jellico, Jerry Herron's squad showed they can run the ball, too.
The Yellow Jackets ran for 363 yards on the ground while totaling 485 yards of total offense during their 31-point blowout win. Williamsburg (2-2) built a 41-0 lead before seeing the Blue Devils add two late scores.
"This was a good win for our team," Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. "To be able to get to play, and come out on such short notice and do what we do makes me really proud of our team. I am thankful for Jellico for being able to pick up the game.
"We were really excited to play and be able to get on the field," he added. "To get to where our chrome helmets and black uniforms were great. Our kids continue to improve, and I thought played well. Jellico is much-improved, and this was a good win for our kids. It was exciting out there."
The Yellow Jackets were able to score early and often in the game with Sidney Bowen throwing for 122 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 117 yards and a score.
Marty Gilley ran for 67 yards and a touchdown while Hunger Thomas ran for 63 yards on the ground. Gavon Thomas led Williamsburg with four receptions, totaling 98 yards and a touchdown while Jake Probud finished with two receptions that went for 24 yards and one touchdown.
"It was a good win for us and we will try to keep the momentum going," Herron said.
