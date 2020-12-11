WILLIAMSBURG — Before the 2020 season kicked off, Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron admitted the upcoming season would be an interesting one, especially since he graduated 22 players off last season’s 10-win, regional finalist squad.
After seeing its season-opener canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williamsburg dropped its first two games before patiently waiting to play again only once during the following month.
Despite all of the challenges, the Yellow Jackets are now one win away from returning to the Class A state championship game for the first time since 2014 after defeating Nicholas County, 26-6, during last week’s Class A, Region 4 title game.
“We have had several really good senior classes in a row,” Herron said. “This year we returned two starters on offense and five on defense, so it was really challenging early to find our identity. Our saying at Williamsburg is tradition never graduates — next man up.
“We decided very early in our program that we are going to improve our character,” he added. “We knew that with great character on and off the field the wins would come. This team has bonded well and really plays for each other.”
Herron credited the uncertainty of the 2020 season to help this team deal with adversity. “Nicholas County was a physical team that held on to the football,” he said. “The weather and their style really challenged us.”
To get to the Class A state title game, the Yellow Jackets will be playing on the road for the first time in over a month (Oct. 6) when they play Kentucky Country Day.
“Road games are part of what we have to do to reach our goal,” Herron said. “Our goal every year is to win a state championship. This is still a very young team that will have to deal with a long road trip and playing another well-coached team that runs an offense that is like no one we have faced in awhile.
“We are looking forward to playing in the state semifinals again,” he added. “Most of these boys were in grade school the last time we won the region.”
The Bearcats (9-1) enter Friday’s game riding a seven-game win streak with their only loss coming on Oct. 2, a 28-21 loss to Bullitt East.
They were able to defeat Crittenden County last Friday, 35-7, to advance to the Class A State Semifinals.
“They run the same defense that we run,” Herron said. “Their defensive coach went to college with Coach (Vaughn) Hatcher. They will pressure the football and make tackles. We have to line up correctly and play our keys against their well-coached offense.”
Kentucky Country Day is averaging 333 yards of offense per game, including 221 yards per game on the ground. The Bearcats are allowing only 149 yards per game on defense.
They are led by the running back duo of Nathan Caldwell and Eric Dickerson. Caldwell leads the team with 887 yards and 19 touchdowns while Dickerson has 688 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
“This will be a very physical game,” Herron said. “Whoever controls the line of scrimmage will win this game. I would also like to thank everyone for supporting these hard-working young men this season.”
