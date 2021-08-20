WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets defied the odds last season of bringing home another district crown by posting a 6-3 mark while capturing a fifth straight Class A District 8 title after returning only a handful of starters.
But it’s not a surprise to many, the Yellow Jackets have dominated district play dating back to 2010 with 10 district titles, and a 33-1 mark against district opponents which includes their current 19-game district win streak.
“Last season was challenging to say the least,” Herron admitted. “We overcame a lot of adversity in 2020. We only had a handful of starters returning along with our lack of experience and all the COVID-19 cancellations, which tested the character of our team.
“Character development has been a big part of our success,” he added. “The motto we go by is, ‘strong mind, strong body, and strong heart.’ We have a lot of starters returning this year. This team works very hard with very little selfishness. If we continue to develop and stay healthy then we will have a chance to compete for a district title.”
After dealing with an inexperienced group of Yellow Jackets last season, Herron returns eight starters on offense and nine starters on defense.
“We also have two that started and on last season,” Herron confirmed.
Returning is 13th Region Media Player of the Year, quarterback Sydney Bowen, who passed for 1,555 yards and 19 touchdowns last season while also leading Williamsburg in rushing with 566 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Sydney had a good year last season,” Herron said. “He has also had a great summer. Marty Gilley is back at fullback and is healthy and stronger. Hunter Thomas is also a fullback and is running the ball extremely hard.”
After graduating receiver Gavon Thomas, who led the team in catches, receptions, and touchdown receptions, Jayden Rainwater (10 catches, 246 yards, and two touchdowns) is expected to step up.
“Jayden Rainwater has come on as a big-time receiver,” Herron said. “Conner Lay is back at left tackle and Justin Tye at center. Both Conner and Justin are leading the offensive line.”
The return of linebackers Bronson Bates (66 tackles) and Chris Howard (114 tackles, nine sacks) along with Bryce Creekmore-McCullah (39 tackles) is huge for Williamsburg.
“Bronson Bates and Chris Howard led us in tackles last season,” Herron said. “Bryce Creekmore-Mccullah is a very strong nose guard that sets the tone for us up front. Cade Hatcher led us in interceptions last season with five at the safety position.”
Herron also expressed the importance of special team plays this season.
“Special teams are huge for us,” he said. “Our punters and kickers are improving every day. All of our players love to be on kick-off to get the rewards for making special team tackles.”
Depth looks to be a strength for the Yellow Jackets this season despite losing a ton of talent due to graduation the past two years. Herron mentioned his players remaining healthy as a concern, though.
“We have some depth at several positions this season,” said. “A lot of our team got to play last season. We have improved our strength and speed.
“Some key components of our team have not been battle-tested,” Herron added. “We have to stay healthy and handle injuries and COVID-19 protocols.”
Williamsburg once again plays a challenging non-district schedule that will prepare his team for District opponents, Harlan, Lynn Camp, and Pineville.
“We up with a very good Oneida, Tenn. team in the Pigskin Classic,” he said. “We then play Middlesboro, Leslie, Somerset, and private schools Sayre and Evangel Christian. Of course, we also play our district teams and finish up with Perry Central. We are going up against a lot of well-coached teams that will test us.”
Williamsburg was able to dominate District play again despite dealing with numerous cancellations due to COVID-19. The Yellow Jackets are tagged as the team to beat in District 8 once again, Herron said his team isn’t overlooking anyone.
“Last season was a crazy year with all of the cancellations,” he said. “Two of the teams in our district have new head coaches that are hungry and working hard. Our district will be physical. The team that stays healthy usually has the best chance.
“Our goal every year is to be playing for a state title,” Herron added. “We have to improve week to week and stay healthy to compete in our district then hopefully be competitive in the playoffs.”
Williamsburg Schedule
Week One, Friday, Aug. 20
vs. Oneida, Tenn. at Corbin, p.m. (Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic)
Week Two, Friday, Aug. 27
at Middlesboro, 7:30 p.m.
Week Three, Friday, Sept. 3
Leslie County, 7:30 p.m.
Week Four, Friday, Sept. 10
Evangel Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Week Five, Friday, Sept. 17
OPEN
Week Six, Friday, Sept. 24
Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
Week Seven, Friday, Oct. 1
Sayre, 8 p.m.
Week Eight, Friday, Oct. 8
at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Week Nine, Friday, Oct. 15
Pineville, 7:30 p.m.
Week 10, Friday, Oct. 22
Lynn Camp, 7:30 p.m.
Week 11, Friday, Oct. 29
at Perry Central, 7:30 p.m.
