WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will look to finish regular season play with a win when they travel to play Leslie County on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2) are currently riding a two-game win steak with hopes of reaching the playoffs with lots of momentum.
Williamsburg is coming off a 47-16 win over Jellico, Tenn. that saw the Yellow Jackets running for 363 yards on the ground while totaling 485 yards of total offense during their 31-point blowout win. Williamsburg (2-2) built a 41-0 lead before seeing the Blue Devils added two late scores.
“This was a good win for our team,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “To be able to get to play, and come out on such short notice and do what we do makes me really proud of our team. I am thankful for Jellico for being able to pick up the game.
“We were really excited to play and be able to get on the field,” he added. “To get to where our chrome helmets and black uniforms were great. Our kids continue to improve, and I thought played well.”
Williamsburg will look to continue its impressive play against a Leslie County team that hasn’t played since its 32-14 win over Knott Central back on Oct. 16.
The Eagles feature a running attack led by Trent Asher’s 646 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Asher has also been a force defensively, leading his team with three interceptions. Quarterback Zack Parker has been efficient, completing 26-of-42 pass attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
Williamsburg is led by an offensive attack that is averaging close to 44 points per game during the last two contests.
Quarterback Sydney Bowen has passed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns this season while receiver Gavon Thomas leads the team with 22 receptions for 398 yards and five touchdowns. Bowen also leads the Yellow Jackets with 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
