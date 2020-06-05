WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Little League released a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday stating “in our attempt to follow the guidelines set by the CDC and our governor, the Williamsburg Little League Board can not logistically find a way in which to safely conduct a LL season at our park.”
Williamsburg Little League continued, “The guidelines we are to follow are for teams to consist of no more than 10 players, only one coach, no children in the dugout, no sharing of equipment and all equipment must be sanitized after each use, coaches must wear a mask, no more than 50 people gathered and must maintain social distancing. Concessions can only sell prepacked foods. With that said, it is with great sadness but knowing we are keeping the children, coaches, and families safe, our 2020 Little League Baseball season will be canceled. Please know, this decision was not an easy one for us to make, but one we feel was necessary given the situation we all find ourselves in. We are hoping to schedule some training sessions this fall to help the children with pitching and batting skills. More details will be posted later in the summer.”
According to the Williamsburg Little League Facebook page, full refunds for the 2020 season will be issued Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamsburg Civic Center.
Williamsburg Little League will be set up in the parking lot for a drive-up refund station allowing people getting a refund to remain in their car.
Williamsburg Little League stated if anyone that has paid for their child to play this season and can’t make it at this time to get their respective refund, refunds will be mailed to the address provided on the child's sign-up sheet.
