WILLIAMSBURG -- The ingredients were in place for Josh Patrick's Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket track team to make a run at their seventh consecutive Class A regional crown this spring.
Williamsburg was primed and ready to continue its dominance, putting in a lot of preseason work to defend their regional title but due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the spring sports season, Patrick's squad was denied the opportunity.
"I believe the 2020 Lady Jacket Track and Field team had all the ingredients to capture their seventh straight region title," Patrick admitted. "We returned several veterans that we expected to continue to excel and improve. We also added a lot of young talent to the roster that we also expected to make an immediate impact. I was especially excited for our new athletes to get to compete and find out how they would contribute. I also always look forward to seeing how our seniors and veterans would lead this year's team.
"Any time you are denied the opportunity to do something you truly care about and work hard for it is very difficult to accept even if you understand and/or even agree with the reason you are being denied said opportunity," he added "This cancellation evokes those kinds of feelings. I hate that our team didn't get to compete and in a lot of ways validate all their hard work and preparation they have put into their craft. These athletes sacrificed a lot to get to where they were. However, I also understand the very difficult decision that KHSAA had to make. No winners in this situation, but we will persevere through this and overcome it."
Patrick said when the COVID-19 pandemic began he and his team remained hopeful the season could be salvaged in some way.
"We prepared our practice schedules and sent them out to our athletes before being placed on the dead period by KHSAA and then continued to monitor the situation day by day," he said. "We knew that it was a high probability the season could be canceled but wanted to remain positive and hopeful that this would not be the case."
He also admitted the cancellation of the 2020 season was "devastating on so many levels."
"I am heartbroken for my senior track and field athletes that did not get to compete in their final season," Patrick said. "I also hurt for my younger girls that lost the opportunity to compete this year as well.
"Aside from the competition aspect, I know I am and I'm sure my kids are missing the unique community we build with each other throughout the season," he added. "It's a special honor to get to coach high school athletes. It is my joy to get to know these kids and their families and to do my best to help them achieve on and off the track. It's very disappointing to not have time with such a great group of kids this season."
