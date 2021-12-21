Williamsburg defense holds against Jackson County in 61-58 win

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg boys basketball team turned its defensive play up a notch during Tuesday’s contest against Jackson County.
The Yellow Jackets were able to hold the Generals offensive attack 19 points under its 77-points per game while recording a 61-58 win during the process.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming out and ending the break with a good win,” Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said. “We struggled a little bit on the offensive end but was proud of how our team set down and guarded today. Jackson County was coming in as one of the best scoring teams in the state and we held them in the 50s. We will get a nice couple days for break but really proud of our young team for being 8-1 heading into the break.”
The Yellow Jackets (8-1) built a slim 20-18 lead in the first quarter and pushed their advantage to 31-25 in the second quarter. Williamsburg held on to the in the second half despite being outscored 33-30.
Senior Micah Steely poured in a game-high 29 points for Williamsburg while Martin Shannon added 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action next week when they host the Bill Perkins Holiday Classic.
Williamsburg 61, Jackson County 58
Jackson County 18 7 16 17 58
Williamsburg 20 11 16 14 61
Jackson County (58) — Adkins 6, Madden 9, Bales 7 Cunagin 8, Lakes 17, Summers 8, Estill 2.
Williamsburg (61) — Steely 29, D. Ellis 4, E. Ellis 9, Shannon 12, Lay 7.
