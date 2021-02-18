WILLIAMSBURG — Just one day fresh off a 35-point loss to South Laurel, Eric Swords’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were able to regroup and knock off Red Bird on Saturday, 62-26.

The win improved the Yellow Jackets to 6-5 as Micah Steely led the way with 16 points while Gavon Thomas added 12 points and Drew Damron finished with 11 points.

“I’m excited how our guys bounced back today after a tough one last night,” Swords said. “I love the atmosphere we are creating, to me that’s the biggest step in building a program and culture. “Our kids are buying into what we are asking of them,” he added. “We will get (Larry) Bray back on Monday, hopefully we can string together a good stretch of games and practices to build some momentum.”

Dre Ellis scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter to give the Yellow Jackets a 16-7 lead while Steely’s nine points combined with both Thomas and Damron scoring eight points apiece led to Williamsburg outscoring the Cardinals, 33-9, in the second quarter to claim a 49-16 advantage at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Tuesday at home against Corbin before hosting Middlesboro on Wednesday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you