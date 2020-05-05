WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg seniors Allison Caddell and Esmerelda Cervantes saw their senior seasons on the softball diamond come to an end before it was able to get started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Yellow Jacket duo had hopes of helping Williamsburg rebound from last season’s rebuilding effort while attempting to contend in the 50th District.
“Allison Caddell was a very strong first baseman. She had the ability to scoop low throws and stretch for the wild ones,” Williamsburg Coach Andrea Ellis said. “She was also a comedian on the team. Always doing silly things and making everyone laugh.
“Esmerelda Cervantes was one of the most improved players I’ve coached,” she added. “She worked hard to improve everything about her game, from hitting to fielding to throwing. She was also fun to have on the team, making people laugh in the dugout and on the bus.”
Ellis said she hated to see both players denied to play during their senior seasons.
“Our season being canceled is awful and still stings to talk about. The entire team had been working so hard this past offseason and was really looking forward to this year and what it held for us,” she said. “These two seniors are special. They mean the world to me and I know the whole team. We will truly miss not being able to spend their last year with us on the field. I know it has devastated both of them.”
Ellis said she wanted both players to always work hard no matter what life gave them.
“It’s how we act and respond in these types of situation that shows our true character,” she said. “They will truly be missed and I am sorry that their senior year has come to an end like this. Not being able to play your last season, or walk at graduation, or go to your last prom, it has got to be heartbreaking for them.”
