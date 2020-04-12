WILLIAMSBURG — Nick Napier’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets entered the 2019-2020 season with high expectations but just couldn’t get over the hump despite winning 17 games.
After starting the season with a 7-10 mark, Williamsburg finished regular season play strong, going 10-3, but the Yellow Jackets’ season came to an abrupt halt after falling to Corbin, 90-50, during semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament.
“Well, we expected to have a very good season, and there were expectations,” Napier said. “At the start of the season, we had a couple of issues. Number one was our depth and the other was our size. Once Micah Steely got eligible right after the All ‘A’ it helped with those issues and we played very well the last 12 regular-season games but had a disappointing district showing.
“I thought we had a good season,” he added. “We had back-to-back winning seasons for the first time this century. We played a very good schedule and some tough teams. The biggest problem we had was before we started playing games, Slaht Hunter had a bulging disc in his back. He played most of the season in terrible pain and was nowhere near 100 percent. He only was able to practice about half the time and that hurt us because he and Caleb Rose were our leaders and not having him full-go, hurt us. He never missed a game, though. He is an extremely tough young man. He felt good the last 10 regular-season games. I am very proud of him but wish he could of went through the season healthy. I wanted to sit him, but everyone he went to, physical therapists, chiropractors, and doctors, told him he could play and he was determined.”
Napier said the toughest loss of the season came in the district tournament to Corbin. The two teams barreled to close games during their two regular-season matchups with the Redhounds winning, 84-74, before seeing Williamsburg capture the second matchup, 73-72.
The Yellow Jackets never got on track against Corbin during their postseason matchup, and suffered a 40-point setback, their worst loss of the season.
“The district loss was very difficult,” Napier said. “We felt we had a good chance to get out of our district. In our last regular-season game against Leslie County, Slaht re-injured his back. He didn’t practice at all before the district. I did not have a good feeling going in.
“I’m not making an excuse for losing because we were beaten soundly,” he added. “We came out and did not shoot the ball well, guard well, or rebound as a team. Corbin did those things well. During the season, we scored the ball well especially after Micah was available, but I never was satisfied with our team defense, and it caught up to us.”
The loss turned out to be the last game for seniors Hunter, Rose, Dalton Ponder, Jason Bray, Tate Fields, Mason Manning and Colby Young.
“The seniors are a big loss. We started four seniors and had others that were great practice players,” Napier said. “All of them were outstanding young men. Dalton Ponder is an outstanding athlete who ran point for us. Jason Bray was a 5-10 center, who was able to lose a ton of weight and developed into a solid player and was a great shooter for us.
“Then you have Caleb and Slaht,” he added. “For the three years I have been here, they have been outstanding. They were our hardest workers, leaders, best players, most respectful, best defenders, and most clutch players in our program. They will be sorely missed. Our other three seniors, Tate Fields, Mason Manning, and Colby Young, excelled in multiple sports and represented our school very well. I want to say that I have had a blast coaching this team this past year. I love our seniors. I truly believe they will be men that will have a positive impact on their communities. I’m excited about the quality of the young men we have returning.”
Despite graduating seven seniors, Napier said he likes what he has returning for the 2020-21 season.
“Next year will be much different. It will take us some time with only three experienced players returning, but I believe we have some young players who are hungry and talented that will improve a ton next year,” he said. “We are probably one of the toughest districts in eastern Kentucky year in and year out, but we are excited about the challenge. We have three rising seniors returning. Micah Steely has a chance to be a really good player that had an outstanding work ethic. He lives in the gym and he will continue to improve.
“Gavon Thomas had a breakout season,” he added. “He is very athletic and a good shooter. He will take on an even bigger role for us. Larry Bray has a lot of talent and is a good shooter that has experience for us. Connor Lay was very good in JV the last half of the year after being hurt early. Those four will be solid. We also had a strong freshmen class.”
