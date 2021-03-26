Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins ready to see what his team can accomplish

WILLIAMSBURG — The 2020 season was expected to be a good year for the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets and Coach Bryan Hopkins. The Yellow Jackets had five seniors and strong underclassmen support, as they geared up to make a run at another Class A 13th Region title.
But, due to circumstances no one could control, the season ended before it ever got started, and Hopkins had to adjust. It was disappointing to not play last year, and he hated it for those seniors who only got three years of baseball, but Hopkins rolled with the punches and tried to make the best out of the situation.
“I just raised my sail and went with the wind. Honestly, I just tried to comfort the kids that worked so hard and missed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s not every year you get a senior year,” said Hopkins. “My offseason was spent trying to find a few kids in a small setting that wanted to continue a dream of being a high school baseball player. Everything was so restricted, including contact with kids due to not being able to cross-sport, we’ve not had the opportunity needed to really put a plan together.”
With a large senior class graduating a year ago, and just one current senior on the roster, Hopkins and Williamsburg will have to rely on the leadership and experience of their underclassmen. It is not uncommon for small schools like Williamsburg to play a bunch of young players because of numbers, but this year will be difficult given the lack of experience they have due to the cancellation of last season.
The one lone senior on the team will be Micah Steely, who will join the team this spring. Steely will be surrounded by a pair of juniors and a slew of sophomores. Sydney Bowen, Jackson Osborne, and Austin Rice are three of the most experienced players who are returning.
Osborne and Rice are both juniors, while Bowen is a sophomore. Hopkins said it will be the youth of the team that carries them this year.
Like every year, the Yellow Jackets will go up against formidable opponents each time they step on the field. They play in perhaps the most difficult district in the 13th Region, in the 50th, taking on the likes of South Laurel, Corbin, and Whitley County. They’ll also play most of the Class A teams in the region.
When it comes to the schedule and competition, Hopkins knows it is never easy. Regardless, he enjoys coaching his players and watching them develop from a young, inexperienced roster to a mature, competitive one.
“When it comes to leadership I’m really looking at my younger players to lead the way,” said Hopkins. “We will be very young but that’s nothing new. I love my team as I always do. I always have kids that are willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
