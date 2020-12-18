Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets’ state championship bid fell short in their 27-7 loss to Kentucky Country Day which in turn means this is the final Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings for the 2020 season.
Corbin started the season on top of the rankings while Knox Central shot up to No. 1 before seeing Bell County and Corbin reclaim the top spot.
But in the end, who would have thought a team that graduated 22 seniors would finish the season as the 13th Region’s top team?
Yep, for the third time since 2013, Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets will finish as the top team in the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings.
Williamsburg started the season ranked eighth and quietly moved up the rankings despite losing their first two games. Coach Jerry Herron tallied his troops and led the Yellow Jackets to a six-game win streak before falling to Kentucky Country Day last Friday.
1. Williamsburg (6-3 overall, 3-0 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Yellow Jackets didn’t reach their goal of winning a state championship but they sure did have one heck of a year.
Williamsburg captures its fifth district title in a row this season and managed to win a regional title as well.
2. Corbin (8-2, 2-0)
The Redhounds’ run to a Class 4A state title came to an end last Friday after falling to Johnson Central, 28-14.
Corbin’s offense couldn’t get going, getting outgained on the ground 400-15. Despite the loss, the Redhounds had a successful season under coach Tom Greer and will be expected to make an even deeper run in postseason play in 2021.
3. Bell County (6-4, 2-0)
The Bobcats just couldn’t get over the hump this year and losing tailback Brandon Baker for the remainder of the season played a big role in the Bobcats’ loss to Belfry. Can Bell County get back to another state title game next season? I’m not 100 percent sure on that.
4. Knox Central (5-3, 2-2)
The Panthers turned in one heck of a season after getting off to a slow start. Knox Central was able to play for a district championship before falling to Corbin two weeks ago, 41-0.
Knox Central graduates a lot of talent from this year’s team but I expect coach Fred Hoskins to have his team in contention for a district and region crown once again.
5. Harlan County (3-6, 1-1)
The Black Bears couldn’t get on track this season but still did enough to reach the playoffs once again before bowing out to Johnson Central.
6. Middlesboro (6-1, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets saw their season cut short due to COVID-19 but Coach Larry French has this program on the rise.
7. North Laurel (3-6, 1-1)
Chris Larkey’s Jaguars has to overcome a lot of adversity this season but still managed to finish with three wins while reaching the playoffs. They’ve got a strong, and talented nucleus of players returning, so don’t be surprised to see North Laurel to make a push for a deep postseason run the next few years.
8. Clay County (4-3, 1-1)
Coach Mike Sizemore continues to do a good job with the Tigers. Clay County was able to make the playoffs but the Tigers turned in another winning season.
9. Pineville (5-3, 2-2)
The Mountain Lions has another winning season but once again fell short when it came to finding a way to beat Williamsburg. The Mountain Lions only had three losses this season and two of those were to the Yellow Jackets.
10. Harlan (3-3, 1-3)
The Green Dragons quietly turned in a solid season, finishing with a 3-3 mark before losing a hard-fought game to Pineville in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
