WILLIAMSBURG — For the first time since 2014, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are regional champs after defeating Nicholas County 26-6 on Friday at home.
It took every bit of 15 seconds for the Yellow Jackets to get on the board on Friday night. Junior Jayden Rainwater received the game’s opening kickoff and returned it 65 yards to the house to give Williamsburg a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
It was the kind of start to the game that Coach Jerry Herron wants to see from his team. In the third round of the playoffs, sometimes a strong start sets the tone for the rest of the game and that is exactly what Rainwater did early on.
“You always want to come out and start the game strong,” said Herron. “It was a big play for us on special teams.”
Later in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets added their second touchdown of the night, but once again, the score did not come from the offense. This time, Jacob Powell picked up a fumble inside the Nicholas County end zone to give his team a 13-0 score.
A score from the defense and the kicking game to start the first quarter helped take some pressure off of the Williamsburg offense, in what turned out to be rough conditions due to the weather. Herron said that he was happy to see his team find ways to score in different ways on Friday, especially in that type of weather.
“It was just a nasty game tonight. The weather was bad and it made it difficult for our offense to execute at a high level,” said Herron. “Scoring on special teams and then on defense was huge for us tonight.”
Nicholas County was finally able to reach the end zone midway through the second quarter on a seven-yard touchdown pass, cutting the Williamsburg lead to 13-6 with 7:27 left in the first half.
It was the only score that the Yellow Jackets’ defense allowed on the night. Entering the game, Williamsburg had outscored their last five opponents by a combined score of 223-42.
Herron said he has been happy with the way his defense has played so far this season, and Friday night was no exception.
“Our defense has really been playing well. We have had some miscues here or there, but overall they have done a good job for us,” said Herron. “Tonight we were able to hold them on offense. We did a really good job in the second half.”
The Yellow Jackets offense picked things up in the second quarter. Quarterback Sydney Bowen found Gavon Thomas for a 47-yard touchdown through the air with 6:30 left in the second. The extra point was good, and Williamsburg led 20-6.
After the Yellow Jackets defense held Nicholas County once again, Williamsburg got the ball back and marched it down the field in a hurry. Bowen capped off the drive with a 17-yard run, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 26-6, in what would turn out to be the final score.
With the win, Williamsburg will live to play another week. The last time the Yellow Jackets won the regional title, they went on to face Mayfield in the state championship where they lost by one point in a 28-27 heartbreaker, finishing as state runner-up for the second consecutive year.
Just two games away from another state title appearance, Williamsburg will take on a Kentucky Country Day (KCD) team in the semifinals this Friday. KCD enters the game with an impressive 9-1 record. Herron said his team understands the quality of the team they will face next week, and they’re going to continue to work hard and see what happens.
“Kentucky Country Day has a really good football team,” said Herron. “They are well-coached. They run the ball really well. They have a good defense. This will be a tough matchup for us. We’re going to keep working and have a good week of practice and hope to be ready to play next Friday.”
