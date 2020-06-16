WILLIAMSBURG — First-year track and field coach Cory Fleenor was excited to see how his Williamsburg Yellow Jacket track team would fare this season after taking over an experienced and talented squad.
Williamsburg was set to defend its regional crown before seeing the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the spring sports season before it could get started.
“We felt really good about the kids that were coming back,” he said. “We lost some important parts but we felt as though we could have repeated our regional championship with the next man up concept and adding a few pieces. We are going to fight for a regional championship every year. What we convey is to expect to compete for a regional title. We have the next man up attitude. We have a lot of younger talent that would’ve competed at the high school level and some of them would have contributed to our success.
“With this being my first year, it is very difficult,” he added. “I believe that losing this year could have a potential to hurt our teams in the future with the student-athletes not being able to compete to see their payout from their training and it seems as if the kids were more geared and ready for the year ahead of them to compete at a higher level than before.”
Fleenor said when the COVID-19 pandemic began, he and his team had hopes of the season not coming to an end.
“We prepared our practice schedules that we sent to our student-athletes before the KHSAA had put a halt to practices and meets,” he said. “We caught the red flag when we heard that the NCAA had canceled the remaining spring seasons. We had the inkling that ours was soon to follow.
“Not getting to watch our newer kids and not having them compete causes a lot of unknowns from the data that we lost this year,” he added. “The younger ones have the opportunity to see first hand how our seniors compete and train at this level. Also, the younger kids didn't have the availability to be able to develop an understanding of how to train properly and knowing that they can be the next man up.”
