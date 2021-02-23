WILLIAMSBURG — Sean Pigman’s Whitley County Lady Colonels seem to be hitting stride again after dropping three straight games last week.
Whitley County picked up an impressive 76-61 win over Jackson County Monday while winning its third game in a row during the process.
Freshman Gracie Jo Wilder led the Lady Colonels with 19 points while Marissa Douglas finished with 18 points. Jaycee Monhollen hit four 3s and finished with 14 points.
“It was a great win tonight,” Pigman said. “We had struggled some lately but those are the dog days of January and sometimes those things happen. I’m proud of our girls tonight. We were able to play well.
“It’s a good win because they’re a good basketball team,” he added. “They’ve won some big games in the last month. It was nice to come out and play well. Our kids had a lot of energy tonight and we were able to play our style. It’s a great day to be a Colonel.”
Pigman’s squad was able to build a 12-6 advantage in the first quarter thanks to Douglas’s five points and Darcie Anderson’s four-point scoring-effort.
The Lady Colonels’ lead grew to 31-23 at halftime after seeing Wilder hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points. Monhollen connected with two 3-pointers and scored six points while Natalie Mosses went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.
Whitley County was able to take control of the game for good in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Generals, 25-18, to take a commanding 56-41 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Douglas scored nine points during the period while Wilder added six points. Wilder added six more points in the fourth quarter to put the finishing touches on the win.
The Lady Colonels will have another tough test at home today against the region’s No. 1 ranked team — North Laurel.
“I like what’s in front of us,” Pigman said. “We’ve got a tough schedule coming up and we’ve got North Laurel coming up and to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best, so it’s gonna be a good challenge for us.”
