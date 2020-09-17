CORBIN — Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats will hit the road for the second consecutive week by paying a visit to Estill County.
The Wildcats will attempt time even their record at 1-1 after falling to Clay County last week.
Lynn Camp (0-1) only trailed 21-14 in the fourth quarter before running out of gas and losing to the Tigers, 35-20.
“We never quit fighting. We played with class and dignity, and our kids did everything we ask them to and that gave us the best chance to win. Just like most 1A schools, we lack in numbers and depth. We had several injuries by the fourth quarter and that really hindered what we do. But all of our kids stayed positive and kept fighting.
“Even though we lost the game I feel like we won,” he added. “We hung in the game with a very good 4A team. If the fans truly understood the difference that makes in football, they would be as proud of this team as I am.“
Harris said his players were disappointed with the loss but are ready to get on the winning track.
“Win or lose, that was last week and our goal is to be 1-0 this week,” he said. “We are ready to get back to work. We all played together and never gave up when adversity hit us.
“Our defense hit harder and tackled very well,” Harris added. “We learned what we need to do to fix a few things, and understand that we are very close to being a very good football team.”
Harris admitted the loss also showed what his team needed to continue to work on.
“Our kicking game has to get better at punting and kicking off,” he said. “We must flip the field better, too. Our secondary needs to get their timing on jumping routes better.
“Offensively, we need to pass protect better,“ Harris added. “Our quarterback needs to make better decisions when under pressure. Our center needs to limit the bad snaps, And running backs and receivers need to be more aggressive and hungry for the ball. But the biggest thing we need to work on is conditioning. For us to be good, we must be in better shape and hang for four quarters. I felt like by the end of the third quarter, we were really exhausted and it affected the outcome of the game.”
The Wildcats will be going up against an Engineer team that held its own against Breathitt County last week. Estill County lost a 60-43 shootout against the Bobcats.
“Estill is a very good football team,” Harris said. “They played a very good Breathitt team and stayed within striking distance the whole game. Their quarterback is very good. The key to winning this week is containing their quarterback.
“We are in the toughest part of our schedule,” he added. “Had we played from the beginning of the season we would have had two scrimmages and three games under our belt. As young as we are, this year the lack of experience also hurts us. Being on the road and playing the bigger schools in our first three games makes it very tough but we are up for the challenge and ready to go.”
