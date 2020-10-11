CORBIN — Allen Harris’ Lynn Camp Wildcats are looking to get on track after seeing their record fall to 0-4 with a 50-20 loss to Pineville last Friday.
The Wildcats dug themselves a 28-0 hole, and couldn’t overcome six turnovers during their loss.
Lynn Camp will venture to Harlan next Friday with hopes of turning things around.
“I felt like we played hard the whole game,” Harris said. “Our kids are young and we are still making a lot of mistakes. We committed six turnovers Friday night by not executing. We have more freshmen and sophomores starting than we do juniors and seniors and most of them only have one or two years of experience. So we are young all around but we continue to get better and the future is bright.
“Pineville was well-coached and they executed their game plan well,” he added. “Our kids played hard and continue to get better. We just have to stay the course and keep working.”
Harris said the key to success is for his team to keep working hard, and continue to improve.
“Injuries have plagued us this season,” he said. “Friday night, we had two starters out and four kids that played hurt the whole game. So that has definitely been a factor but the biggest thing is we have to play together and continue to get better.”
Harris said he is using this week’s bye as a chance to get his team healthy.
“We are going to work on getting healthy, work on our timing, and learn that we have to minimize our mistakes,” he said. “We definitely had different expectations for where we are in the season. This week does give us a chance to heal and work on some things and get better prepared for Harlan.”
With getting healthy being a key ingredient to getting back on Grant, Harris said a win would put his team in the right direction.
“Getting a win will build confidence,” he said. “We are young and we need confidence. Our goal is to keep coaching our kids. I know this team and one thing I know, they aren’t going to stop fighting or keep trying to get better no matter what the outcome of the games are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.