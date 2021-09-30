Wildcats looking to snap 13-game losing skid Friday against Jellico, Tenn.

CORBIN — A new week means back to the drawing board for Lynn Camp coach Mark Huddleston and his Wildcats.
Lynn Camp’s losing skid is now at 13 games while the Wildcats are coming off a 28-6 loss to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
The good news?
Lynn Camp finally scored its first points of the season, and the bad news?
The Wildcats have been outscored 166-6.
“We were able to move the ball some and found the endzone,” Huddleston said. “That has given us something to build on in this short week. "Our kids are very resilient and are looking forward to another opportunity to play. We would like to have a better record at this point in the season but we'll just keep working to improve.”
Lynn Camp will attempt to get its first win dating back to a Nov. 8, 2019, playoff win over Pineville when it plays Jellico, Tennessee on Thursday.
“Jellico is an athletic team that plays hard and aggressive,” Huddleston said. “They have a good run game that can cause some problems. We have to control the line of scrimmage and not turn the ball over to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.