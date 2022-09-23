Mark Huddleston’s Lynn Camp Wildcats were hoping to win consecutive games for the first time since 2019 but it didn’t happen on Friday.
Lynn Camp traveled to Tennessee, dropping a 60-14 decision to Cumberland Gap.
The Panthers scored early and often against Huddleston’s squad and Lynn Camp didn’t have any answers.
The Wildcat defense continued to struggle despite allowing only six points from the week before. They have now allowed at least 40 points on four different occasions, and the 60-point output from Cumberland Gap is the most from a team this season.
Lynn Camp (2-4) is now 2-21 during its past 23 games with hopes of capturing win No. 3 next Friday against unbeaten District opponent Pineville (5-0).
The Mountain Lions are coached by former Lynn Camp coach Allen Harris, who has Pineville off to one of its best starts in school history.
The Mountain Lions have won the past two meetings between the two schools, and three of the last four. Lynn Camp leads the series, 13-10, dating back to 1998.
